WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies, week of Nov. 15.

Teams: Just One More 56-32, Living On A Spare 54-34, Mines In The Gutters 52 -36, Bowling Belles 42-46, Wreckin Balls 40-48, Designs By Darlene 40-48, Full Of 5 Pins 34-54, Golden Oldies 34-54.

Games: Vicky Stevens 209, Melissa Malone 192, Jamie Ellsworth 186, Lynn Chellis 170, Jess Pescitelli 170, Robin Ladd 165, Jen Kelly 157, Marley Stevens 150.

Series: Melissa Malone 532, Vicky Stevens 485, Lynn Chellis 467, Jamie Ellsworth 458, Marley Stevens 430, Heather Malone 410, Robin Ladd 402, Rocell Marcellino 397.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: