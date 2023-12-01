FARMINGTON — Farmington Public Library is pleased to announce the launch of an online auction fundraiser, offering an opportunity for art enthusiasts, book lovers, and community supporters to contribute to the library’s ongoing mission while acquiring some unique items.

The auction items consist of several Stanley Kierstead paintings, both originals and prints, generously donated to the library by the Keirstead family. There are also two other paintings, both of which appear to be originals, and a Clark M. Goff print available. Additional pieces include a cozy winter gift basket, a set of metal goblets and candles, and a set of Yale Shakespeare books.

All items were generously donated to the library for this fundraiser, and would make excellent holiday gifts. Everything is on display in the library lobby for those who wish to view items in person.

The online auction is hosted on 32auctions.com/fplmaine. It is currently live and bids will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 15,, at 8 .pm. Winners will be able to collect and pay for their items anytime after this date at the Farmington Public Library during open hours.

All proceeds from this auction will help Farmington Public Library continue to provide excellent services and programs to the community. Support your local library and find some perfect holiday gifts by checking out the online auction today.

For more information, contact the library at 207-778-4312 or director@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org.

