FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of sexually assaulting and having unlawful sexual contact with a girl under age 12 between Jan. 26 and Nov. 9 of this year.

Farmington police officer Ariana Bacon arrested John R. Cushman, 30, of Farmington on Wednesday on two Class A charges, one of gross sexual assault and the other unlawful sexually contact following an investigation, according to Bacon’s probable cause affidavit filed in a Farmington court.

Bacon followed up on statement made by the girl’s mother after a doctor interviewed the child. The mother advised police on what the doctor had learned.

The victim was interviewed by the Child’s Advocacy Center. The center trains its employees in special forensic interviews with children, according to Bacon’s affidavit.

During the interviews, the staff does not ask leading questions and do not force children to be interviewed. Law enforcement officers are not present during the interviews, she wrote.

Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles and Bacon went to a residence where Cushman was staying Wednesday to interview him.

Cushman told police “Nothing happened but I already know what you’re going to do, so go ahead and arrest me, and I’m going to get a lawyer,” according to Bacon’s affidavit.

He has been held without bail since his arrest at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. Cushman appeared before Judge Philip Mohlar via Zoom from the jail. Assistant District Attorney Ellex St. Pierre, and defense attorney Curtis Rice were also on the video conference.

Both St. Pierre and Rice said that Cushman has not criminal convictions on his record.

St. Pierre asked for $10,000 bail or $7,000 bail plus a supervised agreement with no contact with the victim, her mother and children under age 16. St. Pierre said she was concerned for the safety of the victim and for the public’s safety.

Rice said Cushman could probably make bail between $1,000 and $1,500. He also said he wasn’t a flight risk because he has lived in Maine his whole life. He is staying with a relative in Farmington and would continue to do so if he was released, he said.

Mohlar set bail at $10,000 or $5,000 plus a supervised release agreement. At the request of St. Pierre, he added the condition that he not possess any dangerous weapons.

A conviction on each charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

