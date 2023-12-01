WILTON — A mother and daughter were charged Thursday with trafficking in suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to a statement Friday from Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes.
Lisa Miniutti, 49, of Wilton was issued a summons on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. Her daughter, Adriana Miniutti, 26, of Wilton was issued a summons on a charge of trafficking in schedule drugs, Kyes wrote.
Wilton police assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency with executing a search warrant at a residence within Arkay Mobile Home Park at 929 Main St. about 10 a.m. Thursday. Police and agents seized about 12.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, about 18.2 grams of suspected cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine, and other items indicative of illegal drug trafficking as a result of the search warrant, according to Kyes.
One of the women was taken to the hospital for medical reasons.
Wilton police and drug agents were assisted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Farmington Police Department officers.
