FARMINGTON — Hundreds of Farmington locals and even more from beyond gathered in the downtown area Saturday, Dec. 2, to celebrate the town’s most famous resident, Chester Greenwood.

This year’s Chester Greenwood Day, celebrated annually on the first Saturday of December, marks 47 years of the commemorative day that honors the Maine inventor who changed how we enjoy wintery weather forever with the invention of the earmuff.

Born in Farmington in December 1858, Greenwood was merely a teenager when he came up with the idea of the earmuff. An avid ice skater, Greenwood was looking for ways to keep his ears warm and had his grandmother fasten beaver fur to a wire frame which he wrapped around his head.

The crude design gave Greenwood the template he needed to start his business. Patenting the idea by the age of 18, Greenwood turned Farmington into the “earmuff capital of the world.” His factory was producing 400,000 pairs annually at the time of his death in 1937.

Greenwood did more than just earmuffs, however. His inventions, which included the steel-tooth rake, a wide-bottom kettle, a folding bed, a decoy mouse trap, a donut hook, and a shock absorber design still being used for aircraft landing gear to this day, led to him being called one of the most outstanding American inventors of the 20th century by the Smithsonian Institution.

Celebrated on the first Saturday of December, Chester Greenwood Day has been a part of Farmington’s yearly holiday tradition since 1977, when a bill to designate a day for Greenwood was sponsored by State Representative Richard G. Morton. Until then, the only commemorated days were Statehood Day [March 15] and Maine Poetry Day [Oct. 15].

Greenwood would go on to be the first individual in Maine to have a commemorative day in honor of him.

The event delivered numerous activities, such as craft fairs and baked goods at the American Legion Post Post 28 and St. Joseph’s Center. Layne Nason of the Farmington Historical Society offered guided tours of the Octagon House, regaling guests with many stories that occurred within its walls. Purchased by Wilbert G. Mallett in 1912, the Octagon House had been with the Mallett family for more than a century until it came into the hands of the historical society in 2013.

Near the piano, Nason recounted one story from Anne Mallett, granddaughter of Mallett, practicing a song over and over until a neighbor threated to smash the piano with an axe if she didn’t stop.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t play much after that,” he stated.

Over at the Titcomb House, the historical society offered a view of some of the Greenwood’s belongings, such as his desk and typewriters as well as his wife Isabel Greenwood’s wedding dress. On loan from the Greenwood family, the desk featured a picture of George Greenwood, grandson of the Greenwoods. He tragically passed in December of last year.

A member of the history society shared with The Franklin Journal a story about his grandmother, Isabel George had shared with them prior to his passing.

“No matter what,” they said, “She always had supper on the table at 5 p.m. sharp and you made sure you where there.”

At County Seat Realty, a gingerbread house contest was judged, with first place going to Mark Nyboe, who built a lighthouse. Second place went to Nancy Porter, who also built a lighthouse. For the kids, first place went to Olivia French, who made a bedroom with a fireplace and a Christmas tree. Second place went to Quinn Levensalor, who made a traditional gingerbread house with farm animals in the front yard of the home.

Hot cocoa and popcorn were served in abundance as onlookers crowded the sides of Main Street in Farmington for the parade, which featured floats from Franklin Savings Bank, Skowhegan Savings Bank, Mt. Blue High School, Foster Career and Technical Education Center and more. The theme for this year was “Celebrate Maine!” and many took that opportunity to build their floats around everything they love about Maine, including ice fishing, camping and even a lobster costume.

Kyes Insurance took first place in the adult category this year with their float with RSU 9 and Fishing – Loving taking second and third, respectively. For the children’s category, Foster Career and Technical Education center took first place with their lumberjack float with Thomas Performing Arts Center taking second place.

After the parade, locals could stick around for the taste of Farmington, where participants with a passport had the opportunity to sample food from local shops and vote on their favorites. Participating businesses included The Homestead Bakery, Farmington House of Pizza, Orange Cat Cafe, Java Joes, Tucks Ale House, The Roost, Dunkin Donuts, Mary Janes Slice of Heaven, Better Living Center, Wicked Good Candy, UMF Beaver Lounge, Main Street Cafe, B&B Bakery, and Sabaidee Thai.

The winner of this year’s taste of Farmington goes to B&B Bakery, with the UMF Beaver Lounge coming in for a close second place.

