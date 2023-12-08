• Mark F. Allen, 49, Farmington, gross sexual assault, Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Joshua O. Osborne, 43, Industry, contempt hearing, Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.
• Timothy R. Darnell, 46, Freeman Township, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Freeman Township, $350 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dylan T. Jabbusch, 23, Eustis, criminal speed, Thursday, Dec. 7, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
