CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A vacant camp on state Route 27 was heavily damaged by fire Saturday, Fire Chief Courtney Knapp said Monday.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire at 3165 Carrabassett Drive and about 12 firefighters from Carrabassett Valley, Eustis and Kingfield responded shortly after 4 p.m.

Knapp said nobody had been at the one-story camp for quite some time. The owners are Christopher and Jill Shannon of Rochester, New Hampshire.

The interior of the building is heavily damaged.

“It is most likely a total loss,” the chief said.

The cause has not been determined. The camp is insured, Knapp said.

NorthStar EMS ambulance and the Carrabassett Valley Police Department responded to assist.

