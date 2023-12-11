CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A vacant camp on state Route 27 was heavily damaged by fire Saturday, Fire Chief Courtney Knapp said Monday.
A neighbor called 911 to report the fire at 3165 Carrabassett Drive and about 12 firefighters from Carrabassett Valley, Eustis and Kingfield responded shortly after 4 p.m.
Knapp said nobody had been at the one-story camp for quite some time. The owners are Christopher and Jill Shannon of Rochester, New Hampshire.
The interior of the building is heavily damaged.
“It is most likely a total loss,” the chief said.
The cause has not been determined. The camp is insured, Knapp said.
NorthStar EMS ambulance and the Carrabassett Valley Police Department responded to assist.
