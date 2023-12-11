LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen have voted to require vehicle stickers for residents who use the Transfer Station, starting July 1, 2024.
The town uses cards that indicate a person lives in the town and is eligible to use the service. However, they don’t stick to vehicle windshields.
Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said she checked on sticker prices and found she could get 1,000 stickers for $420. She plans to draft a policy.
Selectmen opted not to change stickers colors each year because it would be an additional expense.
In other business at the Dec. 5 meeting, selectmen approved the 2024 Town Office closure schedule that includes holidays and voting days. They also accepted the 2024 Select Board meeting schedule.
