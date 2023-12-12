JAY — Selectmen voted on Monday to upgrade the fire alarm system at the Town Office/Police Station.

The system was installed in 2008. There have been several issues with it in the past couple of years, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

The sensors in the system are obsolete, she said. There is a limited number left and they are expensive.

“We replaced one of the sensors and it was $1,000,” she said.

They have asked the town’s vendor, E.R. Field Inc., for a quote to upgrade the existing system. The quote is not to exceed $7,142.

There is currently about $22,000 left that is not obligated in the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. The board chose to fund the project through the ARPA funds and not budget for it in the budget process for 2024-25.

Advertisement

Selectmen also agreed to put a used 2006 Ford Explorer out for bid at the Town Office parking lot.

The board and the Livermore Falls Select Board voted in October and November, respectfully, to allow Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt to purchase a used vehicle, costing no more than $15,000, to replace the older vehicle. Holt serves both towns as superintendent and oversees the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Holt found a 2014 Ford Explorer for $14,833 at Jay Motors. The vehicle was purchased with 155,555 miles on it.

The cost will be shared by the two towns based on the annual sewage flow treated at the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant. This year the flow formula is 57.7% for Jay and 42.3% for Livermore Falls.

No minimum bid was placed on the used vehicle to be sold. Holt recommended any proceeds go into a reserve fund for the Jay Police Department, which gave Holt the vehicle to use.

In other business, the Select Board is looking for nominations to recognize a person or an organization for the Spirit of America Tribute. Nominations for Spirit of America Foundation award, which recognizes volunteerism in the community, are due in February 2024.

Jay’s next Select Board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the Town Office, because Christmas falls on a Monday this year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: