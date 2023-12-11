LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man was charged Monday with damaging two police cruisers and an electronic message sign in front of the Town Office on Main Street last week.

Robert J. Ryan, 63, of Richardson Avenue in Livermore Falls, was issued a summons by Androscoggin County Deputy Zachary West for aggravated criminal mischief, Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne said Monday.

Acting Livermore Falls Police Chief Michael Adcock said damage estimates for the cruisers total nearly $7,500.

Damage to the electronic sign is estimated at over $15,000, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said Monday.

According to Gagne, the suspect’s vehicle was caught on security cameras damaging the cruisers and sign. It appeared the driver intentionally backed a vehicle into a police cruiser parked at the Police Station, forcing it into the cruiser next to it and a town sign in front of the Town Office. The vehicle left the lot.

The Police Station and Town Office are in the same building.

The investigation has been turned over to the Sheriff’s Office to avoid a conflict of interest, Adcock said.

One day in November, Ryan called 911 several times, reaching the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center to complain about a confrontation he had with a tow truck driver trying to repossess a vehicle at a residence near his.

Adcock said a Livermore Falls officer responded about an hour and 14 minutes later after taking someone to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. The officer talked with Ryan and issued him a warning for disorderly conduct, Adcock said.

Adcock also met with Ryan a couple of days later.

At selectmen meetings Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, Ryan said he was concerned about the Police Department’s slow response to the situation he had with the tow truck driver in November.

Select Board Chairman Jim Long said Ryan said his life was threatened by a person with the tow truck company and he didn’t feel safe.

On Dec. 5, Ryan spoke to selectmen again about his complaint against police.

Adcock said Monday that the case remains under investigation.

The criminal mischief report will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review, Gagne said.

A conviction for aggravated criminal mischief is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

