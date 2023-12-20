First grade students at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore.
Mrs. Donna Landry’s First Grade
Dear Santa,
Thank you! I would like a Lanky Box and Minecraft.
Love,
Rawryn
Dear Santa,
I really like you. For Christmas I would like ski pants, hat and gloves and emou and a phone.
Love,
Ben
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like gloves, make-up, sneakers and Casephone.
Love,
Mia
Dear Santa,
I like your elves. For Christmas I would like a book, sneakers, a phone and make-up,
Love, Kinsley
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? For Christmas I would like sneakers, a book, make-up and a phone.
Love,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I love you! For Christmas I would like a book, boots, Mario Wonder and a counting book.
Love,
Caleb
Dear Santa,
You are awesome! For Christmas I would like family time, candy, Lanky Box and a phone.
Love,
Brian
Dear Santa,
I love you! For Christmas I would like Mario Wonder, Meeka, candy and a book.
Love,
Nolan
Dear Santa,
How are you? For Christmas I would like gloves, sneakers, a phone and make-up.
Love,
Elayna
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! For Christmas I would like make-up, a phone, candy and warm gloves.
Love,
IvyRose
Dear Santa,
Hello! For Christmas I would like ski pants, a book, an ipad and a Lanky Box.
Love,
Dom
Dear Santa,
How are the elves and is Tinsel one of your elves? How is Mrs. Clause? For Christmas I would like a room upgrade, a flyer, and a phone. Nothing else.
Love,
Iris
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas!
For Christmas I would like a Tillie cameraman, an ipad, and a cat. Thank you for everything!
Love,
Kilian
Dear Santa,
I love you! For Christmas I would like make-up, shoes, a squishmallow and a jacket.
Love,
Lauren
Dear Santa,
I love you. For Christmas I would like a book, some boots, a phone case and a Barbie.
Love,
Jaylah
Dear Santa
I would like a puppy toy. I need some clothes and pajamas
Love,
Ava
Mrs. Angela Frey’s first grade class
Dear Santa,
How is the randeer? I want a sand kit and a toy sord.
Love Connor
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am bein good? I want a iPhone14, stufee elf.
Love, Jeff
Dear Santa,
Thank you for same toys, I am trieing to be good. I wont make up and jolare and a stuftamnal.
Love, Stella
Dear Santa, how old are you? Can I have a red plushe and a orange plushe. Ples. I like BonBon and Rihcard.
Love, Malichai
Dear Santa, How is miss cos? I have a baby sisr. I would like pokeman stufes.
Loe, Paisley
Dear Santa, How are you doing? I like school. I want slimey.
Love, Riley
Dear Santa, How old re you? I am learning to dro. I wold like an elf. Thank you.
Love, Niklause
Dear Santa, How is Mis Clos. I am doing grat. I wot a iphne.
Love, Sophia
Dear Santa, How are you? How meneu reineer do you have? I wot slime.
Love, Hannah
Dear Santa, How are you? I am good. I would like a iPhone 13.
Love, Logan
Dear Santa, How is baby? I am thankfull for the choclest. I would like an iPhone 13 and a snow globe and lights. Thank you!!!!
Love, Emma
Merry Christmas, Dear Santa, I want iPhone 51 and 100000000 dolors. 10 cats 10 dogs kam borginei. How are the elfs doing?
Love, Mason
Dear Santa, Is it cold at the north pole? I wont a piahas.
Love, Neidy
Mrs. Kelsey Morrell’s first grade class
Dear Santa, Is Jingle the Elf Bing god? I wt a woch. I hope you have a god day.
Love, Violet
Dear Santa, How are you? How are the elfs? I wont a cat. Merry Christmas.
Love, Callie
Dear Santa, How are the elfs? I want a crafty plushy. I want a card board crafty toy and I want a skippity toilet camera man toy. Thanks
Love, Alex
Dear Santa, How are you? I wont a I fone. Merry Christmas.
Love, Vinny
Dear Santa, Is the North Pole cold? I wot sime. Thanks.
Love, Lorelei
Dear Santa, How are the elfs? And how are you? I want Prestin mrch and the prestin Mincraft plush FGteev you toovs.
Love, Jedi
Dear Santa, Do you like cats? Can I ples have a canvis for Christmas!!! Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Ava
Dear Santa, How are the elfs can I have a I fone and I wont a soljr backpack have a god day.
Love, Elliot
Dear Santa, How are you Santa Can I have a smart wotch. Thank you! You are the best!
Love, Annabel Merry Christmas
Dear Santa, How are yoow Santa. I osow am I on the nis list? You are the dest Santa.
Xoxo, Oliver
Dear Santa, How are you? For Christmas I wot cocmelin tos for Crismis.
Love Jadina
Dear Santa, Santa can I have a pupe ples. Santa I wot to have a makeup.
Love, Janessa
Mrs. Kelly Leclerc’s first grade class
Dear Santa,
I wish for a mikrofon. I love you Santa
Xoxo Aleesyia
Dear Santa,
What are your raeindeers namse? And Marry Christmas!! And may I have a dodg ram powre weels too!!!!!
Love,
Auden
Dear Santa,
How are the rander? I want a not mic a fon.
Love Vera
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Are you 1752 years old? I want a dodgeram power whels and a drone
Xoxoxo
Love
Hudson
Dear Santa
Do you love coclet melk? Can I have a fnaf plush. Have a grate day.
Xoxoxo
Oliver
Dear Santa
Haw is the norse pole? I wont erings.
Hohoho
Timarah
Santa
How menee rander do you have? I want 2 elfs. Have a grat day.
Xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxo
Ashlyn
Heloe Santa
Am I on the nose list? I want a minee car and a mumusrprise?
Xoxoxo
Norah
Der Santa,
I wish to go to the northpol to day. How is Santa? I wish for sooprheroz
Xoxoxo
Nolan
Dear Santa,
Do you like the north pole and can I have 100m robux and am I on the nice list and you are the best!
Love,
Archer
Dear Santa.
Am I on the nose list? I want a dron with a camra?
Xo
Declan
Dear Santa
How much randear do you have? And what do you want for chirstmis? And what I want for chirstmis is a stuffy elf
Xoxoxo
Alana
Deer Santa
How are the rander? I want trntabl. Am I on the nis list?
Xoxo
Ian
Dear Santa,
I would like a red balloon for Christmas.
Love,
Ruxton
Dear Santa,
I would like some barbies for Christmas
Love,
Sara
Dear Santa,
I would like some baby dolls and baby clothes.
Love,
Naomi
