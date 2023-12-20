First grade students at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore.

Mrs. Donna Landry’s First Grade

Dear Santa,

Thank you! I would like a Lanky Box and Minecraft.

Love,

Rawryn

Dear Santa,

I really like you. For Christmas I would like ski pants, hat and gloves and emou and a phone.

Love,

Ben

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? For Christmas I would like gloves, make-up, sneakers and Casephone.

Love,

Mia

Dear Santa,

I like your elves. For Christmas I would like a book, sneakers, a phone and make-up,

Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? For Christmas I would like sneakers, a book, make-up and a phone.

Love,

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I love you! For Christmas I would like a book, boots, Mario Wonder and a counting book.

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

You are awesome! For Christmas I would like family time, candy, Lanky Box and a phone.

Love,

Brian

Dear Santa,

I love you! For Christmas I would like Mario Wonder, Meeka, candy and a book.

Love,

Nolan

Dear Santa,

How are you? For Christmas I would like gloves, sneakers, a phone and make-up.

Love,

Elayna

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! For Christmas I would like make-up, a phone, candy and warm gloves.

Love,

IvyRose

Dear Santa,

Hello! For Christmas I would like ski pants, a book, an ipad and a Lanky Box.

Love,

Dom

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and is Tinsel one of your elves? How is Mrs. Clause? For Christmas I would like a room upgrade, a flyer, and a phone. Nothing else.

Love,

Iris

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas!

For Christmas I would like a Tillie cameraman, an ipad, and a cat. Thank you for everything!

Love,

Kilian

Dear Santa,

I love you! For Christmas I would like make-up, shoes, a squishmallow and a jacket.

Love,

Lauren

Dear Santa,

I love you. For Christmas I would like a book, some boots, a phone case and a Barbie.

Love,

Jaylah

Dear Santa

I would like a puppy toy. I need some clothes and pajamas

Love,

Ava

Mrs. Angela Frey’s first grade class

Dear Santa,

How is the randeer? I want a sand kit and a toy sord.

Love Connor

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am bein good? I want a iPhone14, stufee elf.

Love, Jeff

Dear Santa,

Thank you for same toys, I am trieing to be good. I wont make up and jolare and a stuftamnal.

Love, Stella

Dear Santa, how old are you? Can I have a red plushe and a orange plushe. Ples. I like BonBon and Rihcard.

Love, Malichai

Dear Santa, How is miss cos? I have a baby sisr. I would like pokeman stufes.

Loe, Paisley

Dear Santa, How are you doing? I like school. I want slimey.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa, How old re you? I am learning to dro. I wold like an elf. Thank you.

Love, Niklause

Dear Santa, How is Mis Clos. I am doing grat. I wot a iphne.

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa, How are you? How meneu reineer do you have? I wot slime.

Love, Hannah

Dear Santa, How are you? I am good. I would like a iPhone 13.

Love, Logan

Dear Santa, How is baby? I am thankfull for the choclest. I would like an iPhone 13 and a snow globe and lights. Thank you!!!!

Love, Emma

Merry Christmas, Dear Santa, I want iPhone 51 and 100000000 dolors. 10 cats 10 dogs kam borginei. How are the elfs doing?

Love, Mason

Dear Santa, Is it cold at the north pole? I wont a piahas.

Love, Neidy

Mrs. Kelsey Morrell’s first grade class

Dear Santa, Is Jingle the Elf Bing god? I wt a woch. I hope you have a god day.

Love, Violet

Dear Santa, How are you? How are the elfs? I wont a cat. Merry Christmas.

Love, Callie

Dear Santa, How are the elfs? I want a crafty plushy. I want a card board crafty toy and I want a skippity toilet camera man toy. Thanks

Love, Alex

Dear Santa, How are you? I wont a I fone. Merry Christmas.

Love, Vinny

Dear Santa, Is the North Pole cold? I wot sime. Thanks.

Love, Lorelei

Dear Santa, How are the elfs? And how are you? I want Prestin mrch and the prestin Mincraft plush FGteev you toovs.

Love, Jedi

Dear Santa, Do you like cats? Can I ples have a canvis for Christmas!!! Merry Christmas Santa.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa, How are the elfs can I have a I fone and I wont a soljr backpack have a god day.

Love, Elliot

Dear Santa, How are you Santa Can I have a smart wotch. Thank you! You are the best!

Love, Annabel Merry Christmas

Dear Santa, How are yoow Santa. I osow am I on the nis list? You are the dest Santa.

Xoxo, Oliver

Dear Santa, How are you? For Christmas I wot cocmelin tos for Crismis.

Love Jadina

Dear Santa, Santa can I have a pupe ples. Santa I wot to have a makeup.

Love, Janessa

Mrs. Kelly Leclerc’s first grade class

Dear Santa,

I wish for a mikrofon. I love you Santa

Xoxo Aleesyia

Dear Santa,

What are your raeindeers namse? And Marry Christmas!! And may I have a dodg ram powre weels too!!!!!

Love,

Auden

Dear Santa,

How are the rander? I want a not mic a fon.

Love Vera

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Are you 1752 years old? I want a dodgeram power whels and a drone

Xoxoxo

Love

Hudson

Dear Santa

Do you love coclet melk? Can I have a fnaf plush. Have a grate day.

Xoxoxo

Oliver

Dear Santa

Haw is the norse pole? I wont erings.

Hohoho

Timarah

Santa

How menee rander do you have? I want 2 elfs. Have a grat day.

Xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxo

Ashlyn

Heloe Santa

Am I on the nose list? I want a minee car and a mumusrprise?

Xoxoxo

Norah

Der Santa,

I wish to go to the northpol to day. How is Santa? I wish for sooprheroz

Xoxoxo

Nolan

Dear Santa,

Do you like the north pole and can I have 100m robux and am I on the nice list and you are the best!

Love,

Archer

Dear Santa.

Am I on the nose list? I want a dron with a camra?

Xo

Declan

Dear Santa

How much randear do you have? And what do you want for chirstmis? And what I want for chirstmis is a stuffy elf

Xoxoxo

Alana

Deer Santa

How are the rander? I want trntabl. Am I on the nis list?

Xoxo

Ian

Dear Santa,

I would like a red balloon for Christmas.

Love,

Ruxton

Dear Santa,

I would like some barbies for Christmas

Love,

Sara

Dear Santa,

I would like some baby dolls and baby clothes.

Love,

Naomi

