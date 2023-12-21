LIVERMORE — Selectmen voted Tuesday to accept bids from Sunshine Pools of Jay for mowing town properties and cemeteries for the next three years.

Sunshine Pools bid $27,000 for mowing town properties and $60,500 for cemeteries for the next three years, a total of $87,500. C5 Property Management bid $63,855 and $44,550, respectively, for the same period, for a total of $108,405.

Both companies submitted separate bids for mowing town properties and cemeteries as selectmen requested.

At the Dec. 5 meeting, selectmen voted to approve the offer from Seth Langlin of S & R Lawncare of Livermore: $17,500 for 2024, $18,500 for 2025 and $19,500 for 2026. The total was $55,500, but the bids did not separate town properties and cemeteries.

“Seth’s not going to do it,” Selectmen Scott Richmond said. “Sunshine Pools has the lowest bid on town properties.” C5’s cemetery bid was quite a bit lower, he said.

Richmond moved to award the contract for both jobs to Sunshine Pools, which has been doing all mowing for Livermore.

“I don’t want my phone ringing,” he said. “My phone has only rung once in the last year.”

“I feel like Sunshine Pools has done a good job,” Selectmen Joshua Perkins said.

In other business, a timeline for developing the upcoming budget was presented.

Proposals from department head are due Jan. 2. Budget work packets will be mailed Jan. 12. Budget workshops will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and, if needed, Jan. 25.

Nomination papers for elected positions will be available Jan. 16 and must be returned by Feb. 26. Those seeking election must obtain at least 25 signatures, but not more than 100 from Livermore residents.

There is a two-year term on the Board of Selectmen, held by Jeremy Emerson, and a three-year term, held by Brett Deyling. A three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors, held by Andrew Sylvester, is up for election.

A public hearing to review warrant articles will be held at 6 p.m. March 12 at the Livermore Community Building on Church Street. Selectmen will meet afterward.

The annual Town Meeting referendum will be April 23.

Selectmen also voted to spend up to $7,375 to switch from TRIO to TRIO Cloud, an updated version of the software system used by town office staff.

TRIO Cloud adjustments after 5 p.m. can be made without waiting until the next day, Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd said.

“In looking through the budget, I think there is enough to make it work,” Richmond said.

