ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a two-part online informational session for adults interested in becoming Maine 4-H volunteers from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 23.

“Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey” will provide participants with information about the UMaine Extension 4-H youth development program through four short e-Learning modules. Attendees will also participate in an experimental educational activity, learn about the key aspects of positive youth development and be introduced to the ages and stages of youth. The two one-hour virtual sessions will wrap up with an outline of next steps and an introduction to a county staff contact to help with the application process if desired.

A 4-H volunteer is many things: mentor, advisor, friend, teacher, referee, role model, pacesetter and much more. As a 4-H volunteer, participants will have the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of children, teach them valuable skills, help them achieve a positive self-image, accomplish personal goals and earn a sense of accomplishment.

The informational sessions are free, registration is required. To sign up, visit the program webpage, https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/start-your-4-h-volunteer-journey-training/.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jennifer Lobley, jennifer.lobley@maine.edu; 207.255.3345.

