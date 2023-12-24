RUMFORD — Connie Venskus admits she is “a work in progress” in her faith journey.

At 76 years old, the Rumford resident makes more effort to pray and tries harder to align her thoughts and actions with what God has planned for her, she said.

Following the birth of her son Aaron when she was 31, she had three miscarriages that left her feeling deeply saddened, angry and “mad at God.” But after much heartache and prayer, she and her husband, Ben, decided to adopt a baby. They were blessed and grateful when they received their 8-week-old boy from India. They named him Ian.

Venskus said she feels “very fortunate” and “very lucky” because she has faith to guide and help her through life’s most difficult times. She said she feels there must be “some other reason these (difficult) things happen,” and having faith in God gives her hope.

She credits her parents for giving her and her siblings their appreciation for their faith. She was also grateful when, as a child, Aaron thanked her for his “gift of faith” following a Catholic church service in Rumford.

She remembers another difficult time in 2008 when she lost her job as a teacher. During that time, she relied on her faith and prayers which led her to substitute teach at the local high school. She found that she enjoyed working with high school students and found not having to prepare lesson plans was freeing.

“When you have faith and see things through the eyes of faith you understand that when good things might happen, they are not just coincidences, but special gifts. And gratitude follows,” she said.

