RUMFORD — Mountain Valley High School opened its doors Wednesday to serve meals and provide clothing and toiletries to all area residents needing help due to the storm Monday.

Regional School Unit 10 schools in Rumford, Mexico, Buckfield and Sumner closed for the week on Tuesday because of electrical power outages and impassable roads in the district’s towns, administrators wrote on the district’s website.

RSU 10 Assistant Superintendent Matt Gilbert said by email to the Rumford Falls Times on Friday that he wanted to recognize several people “who have led the charge (and) who deserve to be recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty (at the high school).”

Gilbert listed staff including School Nutrition Director Jeannie LaPointe and her husband, Steve LaPointe, along with the MVHS “lunch ladies” staff, “(who) have been in the kitchen every day since the shelter opened to make sure people are being fed healthy meals.”

Also recognized were Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Director Devin Roberts, Chris Arsenault, Jim Windover and the Mountain Valley Region custodians, “who have been in the school to address any building needs and to provide support,” Gilbert said.

Educators Kasey and Serena Flagg have helped to organize several volunteer community members for service and Kevin Jamison along with state Rep. Tammy Schmersal of Mexico “have worked tirelessly to find appropriate housing options for the displaced residents,” Gilbert said.

Also acknowledged were Pastor David Willhoite and the local Apostolic Church, who organized a food train to offer hot meals.

Along with Mexico Town Manager Raquel Welch and Rumford Town Manager Stacey Carter, who “have demonstrated a great deal of cooperation to make sure the River Valley receives the state and federal resources it will need for the recovery process,” Gilbert said.

In addition, the Red Cross organization which “has shared their knowledge of dealing with these situations and provided support services for all in need.”

“There have been countless donations of clothing, food, toiletries and toys dropped off at the school by numerous individuals looking to help their neighbors.

“In the midst of this natural disaster we are seeing the best of our community during this holiday season,” Gilbert said.

