The Androscoggin River rages Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, under the POW/MIA Memorial Bridge on Riley Road in Jay. The area to the left of the tree at right is usually a grassy area beside Ski Depot Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Water covers part of a road Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, in Farmington Falls. Submitted photo
Emergency vehicles are seen Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, just past the Farmington Transfer Station on Route 2 heading towards Farmington Falls. Submitted photo
Flood waters from the Sandy River cover the ball field Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, in Farmington Falls. Submitted photo
Broken pavement and a sunken area put a car in an impossible position after the Sandy River overflows its banks Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, along Route 2 in Farmington Falls. Submitted photo
