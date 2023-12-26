Two people chat while ice fishing Sunday, Jan. 8, on Wilson Lake in Wilton. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Snowmobilers ride Jan. 22 near Steve’s Family Market in Wilton. Access to private land is being threatened by riders going off marked trails. Livermore Falls Advertiser photo
Mary Ellen King, 97, of Livermore Falls, center, was presented a replica of the Boston Post Cane recently by Livermore Falls Select Board Chairman Jim Long, right, and Town Clerk Doris Austin presented her with a certificate for being the oldest known resident of Livermore Falls. Austin said that King credits having a strong faith, a positive attitude and eating healthy for her longevity. She will turn 98 in April. Submitted photo
Brenden Veilleux, a student at Spruce Mountain High School and Crystal Mitchell fifth grade elementary school student at right work on balloons Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14. The balloons were to decorate the cafeteria for a Valentine’s Day yoga/mindfulness program planned later that afternoon. Similar events will be planned monthly as they provide great benefits to families, school social worker Jennifer Stone said. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Corbin Bibeau reads to Cooper on Feb. 16 at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Dog owner Judy Hamilton of Hartford listens while Aiden Noll waits to read. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Dick Waddell watches Sunday morning, March 5, as Drew Nye pours orange juice at Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington. The church youth group is again holding a free community brunch the first Sunday of the month through May. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mariyah Fournier scoops ice cream Friday afternoon, March 31, at The Ice Cream Shoppe of Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Friday afternoon, April 14, Spruce Mountain Middle School students from left Dante Roy and Colby Prescott react after throwing whipped cream “pies” at their principal, Kristofer Targett outside the school in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Sisters Kitty Wolcott and Hazel Lisowski of New York play Friday morning, May 12, in the Meetinghouse Park gazebo in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A 21-gun salute is seen Monday morning, May 29, during a Memorial Day ceremony in Union Park in Livermore Falls. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Class marshal Madyson Nichols marks time Sunday afternoon, June 11, as seniors from Spruce Mountain High School in Jay make their way to seats on Griffin Field in Livermore Falls. The graduation ceremony was held outside after a week of rainy weather. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.