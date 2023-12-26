Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Michael Glynn, dressed as an elf greets students from the rooftop as they return to school Thursday, Dec. 21, in Livermore. Students missed two days of school due to the storm Monday into Tuesday. It was great to see all the smiles on the faces of students, families, and staff, he noted. Submitted photo

Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Michael Glynn is seen Thursday morning, Dec. 21, dressed as an elf at the school in Livermore. Submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore maine, Spruce Mountain Primary School
Related Stories
Latest Articles