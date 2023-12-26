Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Michael Glynn, dressed as an elf greets students from the rooftop as they return to school Thursday, Dec. 21, in Livermore. Students missed two days of school due to the storm Monday into Tuesday. It was great to see all the smiles on the faces of students, families, and staff, he noted. Submitted photo
Spruce Mountain Primary School Principal Michael Glynn is seen Thursday morning, Dec. 21, dressed as an elf at the school in Livermore. Submitted photo
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.