Ben and Sabrina Keene welcome their first child, Sawyer Francis Keene, born at 11:02 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. He was the first baby born at the hospital in the New Year and arrived several days earlier than expected. Jill Gray/Franklin Memorial Hospital
Laura Hoeft, a community educator from United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, hands out samples to incoming guests at the Franklin Memorial Hospital food pantry on Friday, Jan. 6. She also had recipes for the dishes for people to take home. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
The shoreline of Wilson Lake at Kineowatha Park on Tuesday, Jan. 17. With the lake frozen over, ice shacks will soon be popping up all over the frozen waters. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Sen. Angus King, left, shares a laugh with Ryan M. Mastrangelo, director of communications and public affairs at Franklin Memorial Hospital, in front of the food pantry Thursday, Jan. 12. King visited to understand more of what the Healthy Community Coalition offers to Franklin County. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
LeeAnna Lavoie [center] gives a presentation to Senator Angus King [right] about what HCC’s mission is at Franklin Memorial Hospital food pantry on Thursday, Jan. 12. The senator listened carefully, asked questions and sought to learn more about HCC. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Fresh snow lay atop the steeple of the Old South Church in downtown Farmington on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Built in 1888 after the great fire of 1886 destroyed the original Congregationalist’s church, The Old South Church has seen over 130 years worth of snowy winters. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Workers clear the roof of the Farmington Public Library after the snow hit on Thursday, Jan. 26. If not done, the potential for leaks increases as well as the roof collapsing if the snow builds up too much. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Cartoonist and writer Tom Hart shares some of his early work with students at UMF on Thursday, Feb. 2, at The Landing in the Olsen Student Center. Peanuts was one of his biggest inspirations as a cartoonist. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Crew from On Target Utility Services Wednesday, Feb. 1, work both sides of Route 156 near the home of Conrad Heeschen and Pam Prodan. CMP is in the middle of a two-year project to upgrade poles and lines between Wilton and Weld. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The Carlson family coming down the slope as snow fell on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Spruce Mountain Ski Slope. From left to right: Kristen Carlson, Lincoln Carlson and Cayson Carlson. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Belly dancing has provided more flexibility and reduces chances of injury, according to 83-year old Sandy Warren. Warren is seen at right demonstrating some hand movements Feb. 21 in the dance studio at End of the Rainbow herb shop on Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. Also seen is instructor Erynn Hiscock. They are Farmington residents. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Author Lynn Plourde answers questions on the different kinds of patterns that can be found in a book at Cape Cod Elementary School on Monday, Mar. 6. The group of first graders were tasked with identifying “action patterns” and “word patterns” and were dubbed “pattern detectives” by Plourde. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Farmington locals and more turned out for the Fire and Ice festival on Saturday, March 11, to enjoy many activities, including sleigh rides up and down Front St. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Cletus McFarland loses his balloon hat as he sleds down a hill at the Fire and Ice festival on Saturday, Mar. 11. Many locals got to enjoy a variety of activities in the snow. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slopes at Titcomb Mountain on Saturday, March 18, as winter comes to a close on Monday. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Janet Mills, right, swung by Hall Farms Maple Products in Wilton on Saturday, Mar. 25, for Maine Maple Sunday. Joining her, from left to right, was Lori Hall, Representative Randall Hall and Commissioner Amanda Beal. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Unable to locate the oversized scissors Monday, April 3, Safe Voices Executive Director Elise Johansen had to grab a regular pair of scissors to cut the ribbon. From left to right, Maine Housing Director Dan Brennan, Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence Executive Director Francine Garland Stark, Safe Voices Executive Director Elise Johansen, and Congressman Jared Golden. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
On April 4, Jon Bubier stands beside the six foot tall stone egg he built on his front lawn in Farmington. He plans to erect a 14 inch stone wall around it where the light colored stones are and fill the inside with flowers so it will resemble an egg in a flower basket. Bubier decorated the egg as a snowman last fall, may do things for other holidays. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Jesse Lewis, a junior at Spruce Mountain High School, serves it up as the students get back into practice at Kineowatha Park on Tuesday, April 11. Now that the snow is almost gone, Kineowatha Park is opening up for all kinds of spring activities. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Wilson Lake is slowly but surely defrosting, and the snow disappears from Kineowatha Park on Thursday, April 13. With spring officially here, the residents of Wilton are ready to hit the park and enjoy the sun and the lake. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
The canal that bridges Wilson Lake with Wilson Stream raging with water after heavy rains on Tuesday, May 2. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Coach Rob Dippner launches baseballs at his Mt. Blue High School Varsity and Junior Varsity players at Hippach Field on Tuesday, May 9. The players practice catching, throwing and, most importantly, keeping your eye on the ball. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Chesterville Selectperson Eric Hilton salutes the flag on Monday, May 29, at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House. Prior to raising the flag to full mast, Hilton played the song “Ragged Old Flag” by Johnny Cash, which was followed by a prayer and 12 rings of the bell at the meeting house. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Members of Boy Scout Troop 546 and Cub Scout Pack 585 make their way towards the Teague World War I Memorial Arch Monday morning, May 29, at the first of several Memorial Day recognitions in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Abbigail Swett, left, stands with Stephen and Julie Shible, center, and Holly Harrington, right, in front the tree that was planted in honor of Jaime Beth Shible on Friday, May 26. The tree was successfully transplanted from its original location to the courtyard several years ago, according to Harrington. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Swimmers enjoy the cool, clean water of Wilson Lake in Wilton on Thursday, June 1. Across the street, Bass Park was busy with kids enjoying the summer air as they get ready for school to be out. However, the National Weather Service has issued ongoing warnings about cold water temperatures and hypothermia dangers. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
A tulip poplar tree is seen Tuesday morning, June 6, near the Octagon House in Farmington. It is almost twice as tall as the telephone pole seen nearby. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mt. Blue High School’s graduating class tosses their caps in the air on Sunday, June 11. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Emma Haywood, upper right, performs Saturday, June 10, for Farmington Pride at Meetinghouse Park. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Bill Pierce, right, teaches six-year-old Alex Nass how to cast at the Sandy River Festival on Saturday, June 10. “He’s a natural,” Stephan Naas, Alex’s father, said. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
