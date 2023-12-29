MEXICO — A decision on whether to permanently close the flood-damaged post office at 7 Riverside Ave. is pending, according to a U.S. Postal Service official.

Wendy Parlin, manager, operation integration with the Postal Service, wrote in a letter dated Dec. 22, “I realize with change there is always concern. Please note, however, that the Postal Service has not made a final decision to permanently discontinue the Mexico post office and should any such decision be made in the future, the Postal Service will solicit feedback from customers on any potential discontinuance actions.”

Floodwaters from the raging Swift River inundated the downtown Dec. 18, damaging businesses, homes and the post office. Two women drowned when the truck they were in got swept into the river.

The Mexico post office trucks were moved to the Rumford post office in anticipation of the flood.

Parlin said street delivery of mail should not experience much change, except for potentially having to pick up packages and accountable items 5 miles down Route 2 at the Dixfield post office at 50 Main St.

Retail services are also available at the nearby Rumford post office at 137 Congress St.

Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day announced on the town Facebook page Friday morning that groups are beginning “to mobilize into our community and services are beginning to be offered.”

People are asked to contact the Town Office at 207-364-7971 and leave their name, address, contact number if they need help with electrical or heating systems, cleaning up debris and draining pipes.

“If you have other needs feel free to call for those as well and we will try to help with what we can,” she wrote.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: