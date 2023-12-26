Roll-off containers will be placed for use at four locations in Rumford until Jan. 5.

RUMFORD — Select Board Chairman Chris Brennick announced that the Town of Rumford is placing 30 yard roll-off containers from Archie’s in areas most affected by the recent flooding.

The roll-off containers are to help residents with the removal of debris from homes. You may place your unwanted trash and debris in the container except for metal and hazardous waste. Please keep your metal separate and dispose of in the metal collection area at the NORSWB Transfer Station in Mexico.

Roll-off containers have been provided by the Town of Rumford and are to be placed in the following locations:

• Corner of Virgin Street and Chaplin Street;
• Prospect Avenue across from Fix-Ya-Auto;
• Intersection of Prospect Avenue and Eaton Hill Road;
• Route 2 in Rumford Center (before Andover Road);

These containers will be available until Jan. 5.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
December 2023 storm, Rumford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles