RUMFORD — Select Board Chairman Chris Brennick announced that the Town of Rumford is placing 30 yard roll-off containers from Archie’s in areas most affected by the recent flooding.

The roll-off containers are to help residents with the removal of debris from homes. You may place your unwanted trash and debris in the container except for metal and hazardous waste. Please keep your metal separate and dispose of in the metal collection area at the NORSWB Transfer Station in Mexico.

Roll-off containers have been provided by the Town of Rumford and are to be placed in the following locations:

• Corner of Virgin Street and Chaplin Street;

• Prospect Avenue across from Fix-Ya-Auto;

• Intersection of Prospect Avenue and Eaton Hill Road;

• Route 2 in Rumford Center (before Andover Road);

These containers will be available until Jan. 5.

