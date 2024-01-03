NORTH JAY — Library cards are free to residents of the town-of-Jay. A person from out-of-town may also obtain library privileges for a fee of $20.00 per year. You will have to fill out a brief application for a library card.

For Jay residents, two proofs of residency must be shown. An appropriate proof of residence is anything showing the address you are using on your application to sign up for a library card. Some examples are as follows: Driver’s License, State ID, Town tax bill, electricity bill, telephone bill, payroll check stub, current hunting or fishing license. Please also present a telephone number where you may be reached.

Computers: We have six public access computers with Internet, four with basic Microsoft Office software, and the library catalog on them. Two of our computers are Macs and have Mac productivity software. Computer users are asked to sign a log-in sheet with the time logged on and off. Time limits are enforced only if there is a high demand for computers. All users must abide by the Acceptable User Policy (Copies of this are kept at the circulation desk). Parent or legal guardians must sign an Internet Use Consent Form before anyone 17 years of age or younger may use the Internet. All children 15 years of age and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when accessing the Internet.

The library also features a Teen Zone, which is a space at your library just for you. The Teen Section of the website is a “cyberspace” for you where you can go to find the answers to important questions whether it be about homework, relationships, health, emotions, friendships, college and career, etc., we hope to provide a space where you can learn information about the world and yourself…

TeensHealth was created for teens looking for honest accurate information and advice about health, relationships, emotions, and growing up. Need help with math? Check out S.O.S. MATHEMATICS – http://www.math.com/.

Quiz Hub is the academic homepage for high school students.HIGH SCHOOL ACE – https://quizhub.com/

Digital Maine Library – https://library.digitalmaine.org/

The library’s webpage hold a lot of interesting links

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: