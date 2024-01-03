LIVERMORE FALLS — As 2024 approaches here’s what to expect for the month of January. We were closed Tuesday in observance of New Year’s Day and again on Tuesday, January 16 to observe Martin Luther King Day..

Story time resumes every Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Knit and Crochet meets on Tuesday afternoon, January 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Homeschool group meets Wednesday, January 11, at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, January 23 at 1 p.m.

Book Club will gather at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11

January 12 the library will welcome Alana from the Career Center from 1 to 3 p.m. The Career Center is on the move. We will be available at the Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls, on Friday, Jan. 12 from 1:30 – 3 p.m..

No Appointments are Needed. Stop in for assistance with: job search, resumes, locating registered apprenticeships, training and education assistance, and veteran’s services and more. https://www.mainecareercenter.gov/

On Saturday, January 20, at 10:30 a.m. the Lego Explorers Club will meet.

Bonkers for Books on January 27 at noon.

Do you have ideas for programs you’d like to see the library offer in 2024? Comment below or email us at assist.treatlib@gmail.com. We’d love to hear how we can best serve our wonderful community.

