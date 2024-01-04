JAY — Town leaders are seeking residents to serve on the Jay Comprehensive Plan Committee to update the 2011 document.

The plan is a “long-range planning document that identifies the goals and desires of the community over the next (20-plus) years. It seeks to articulate and commit a clear vision for the town and establish the framework for future growth,” according to information from town Code Enforcement Officer Ronda Palmer.

It is anticipated that the committee will meet monthly for up to two hours each for about 18 months, Palmer said.

Some people may only want to participate in developing certain sections because of expertise they may have such as land use, she said.

The committee will go over questions on housing, the economy, transportation, recreation, water resources, natural resources, agriculture and forestry, fiscal capacity and capital investment plan and land use, among other topics.

The Select Board tasked the Planning Board to lead the update. Palmer expects some members of the Planning Board to participate but does not know if all of them will want to.

Those interested in participating are asked to call the Town Office at 207-897-6785 and submit their name by Jan. 19.

