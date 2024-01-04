MEXICO — Region 9 School of Applied Technology Director Brenda Gammon told the board of directors Wednesday that administrators and architects will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss preparations for new buildings for welding classes, a a greenhouse and an outdoor kitchen.

The last thing they are working on is estimating the cost of the outdoor kitchen for the culinary arts program, Gammon said.

“We’re looking to go out to bid by mid-January … so by the end of February we should be ready to select a contractor and (other) things for the welding project,” she said.

Director Bruce Ross of Dixfield asked Gammon what work has been done on the school’s third project, establishing a four-season, outdoor education center with water access for the school’s outdoor skills and leadership program.

The school is looking to buy waterfront property that would be fairly near the school, Gammon said, and so far, they are considering properties along Concord Pond in Sumner, Roxbury Pond in Roxbury, Worthley Pond in Peru and in the areas of Woodstock, Weld and Canton.

Directors approved buying a $10,500 air filtration system for the school’s small engines bay. Aquest Corp. of Saco will service the system. The filters will last at least two years, if not longer, and cost $500, Gammon said.

In other business, Region 9 Adult and Community Education Director Dave Murphy said five students graduated from the Certified Nursing Assistant program Tuesday evening. Erin Leighton, Lucas Bellanceau, Allison Pittman, Rachel Mitchell, and Jessica Theriault received their certificates. Murphy said about 30 people attended to celebrate and congratulate the students’ achievement.

The graduates will take their CNA certification exams Friday, he said.

The school will offer another CNA course in March, he said.

Murphy also said Alex Blauer, Lisa Breton, Caleb Bickford and Jasper Harting received their high school diplomas. “And we’ve got a couple more that are one or two tests away from completing theirs,” he said.

The school, in coordination with Regional School Unit 10 based in Rumford and RSU 56 based in Dixfield, is also seeking to present honorary high school diplomas to area veterans, Murphy said.

In other news, the school is hosting a free presentation Jan. 30 from 6:30-8 p.m. with Mike Field, owner of Field Plumbing and Heating in Bethel. Adults and high school students are invited to learn about plumbing as an occupation, Field said.

“Perhaps that can serve as a catalyst to help with the efforts of Region 9 administration is making to try to get the word out about plumbing (as a career),” Murphy said.

Region 9 does not have a plumbing program, although it has sought to create one in the past, but it did not generate enough interest from high school students to have the program, Gammon said.

