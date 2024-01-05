WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Dec. 27.

Teams: Mines In The Gutters 77-43, Just One More 76-44, Living On A Spare 72-48 , Wreckin Balls 68-52, Designs By Darlene 58-62, Bowling Belles 49-71, Golden Oldies 44-76, Full Of 5 Pins 36-84

Games: Jamie Ellsworth 210, Heather Malone 174, Lynn Chellis 157,Robin Ladd 151, Katie Dube 148, Katie Fairbanks 148, Jen Kelly 146, Amber Bridges 138

Series: Jamie Ellsworth 461, Lynn Chellis 451, Heather Malone 444, Robin Ladd 437, Katie Dube 411, Katie Fairbanks 400, Amber Bridges 376, Jen Kelly 366.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: