• Randy R. Toro-Aldan, 29, Illinois, operating without license, attaching false plates, Thursday, Jan. 4, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Rebecca E. Haines, 44, Jay, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, violation condition of release, Friday, Jan. 5, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Ferris R. Bond, 37, Rockville, Maryland, disorderly conduct-unreasonable noise, bribery in official and political matters, improper influence, Saturday, Jan. 6, in Carrabassett Valley, $5,000 bail, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Kelly A. Ross, 37, Strong, two warrants failure to appear, Saturday, Jan. 6, in Jay, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Eric E. Farrington, 55, Jay, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Saturday, Jan. 6, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

