Skating from left are seven-year old Paisley Sage and her dad Adam Sage with friend seven-year old Sabrina Morse, all of Livermore on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6, in Wilton. It was the first day the outdoor ice skating rink at Kineowatha Park was open this winter [the rink closed due to the snowstorm Sunday]. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Three-year old Porter Dustin of Chesterville uses a walker Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6, to help stay upright while skating at Kineowatha Park in Wilton. Plastic milk crates were also available, with walkers the more popular aid for beginning skaters. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Skaters from around the region are seen Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6, at the ice skating rink at Kineowatha Park in Wilton. It is the first outdoor rink to open this winter after flooding and winds from the December storm damaged rinks in Farmington and Weld. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
