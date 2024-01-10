FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday night approved using $35,444.46 from the 2023 Police Department’s personnel budget to purchase and install security cameras in the interview room at the police station at 116 Franklin Ave.

“Operations came in pretty much to the dollar,” police Chief Kenneth Charles said. “Because of all the vacancies, all lines under personnel were way underexpended.” About $150,000 remains, he said.

“We have been aware of problems with our security for a number of years,” Charles said. “Twelve years ago we inherited our system. It was Walmart’s old cameras. We have had some pretty important investigations as of late and what we found is when we have gone back to get footage and recordings they weren’t there.”

Charles said defense attorneys don’t always have access to interview recordings, which undermines credibility. Investigatively, it becomes a pretty serious problem, he said. Having cameras tied in to access controls would give the ability to know who is coming or going, how long someone was in the office, he said.

Three quotes were obtained and Charles asked if selectmen would consider using unspent personnel funds to cover an expense that is more operational in nature. The preferred vendor, K&M Communications of Massachusetts, offered a year-end 30% discount on cameras that are being discontinued, which is about a $15,000 savings, he said. A cloud-based system, the cameras are warrantied for 10 years; if one dies it will be replaced with a newer one, he said. The other two require on-site recorders, which could be a concern if no backup was available and something should happen to the building, he said.

“Usually it is not advisable (to transfer funds) for personnel and operations,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. “The manager doesn’t have authority to do that. The elected body has a broader position. As long as we don’t increase the budget beyond what it already was by doing that, you are enabled to make that decision.”

Selectman Joshua Bell was concerned with not following the purchasing policy, which requires any purchase over $10,000 be put out to bid.

Deputy Chief Shane Cote said three vendors at The International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition show two years ago were asked for quotes. A couple of years ago he brought up installing security cameras at all town buildings at a cost of more than $100,000 which was rejected. If this system is purchased, licenses and cameras could be purchased for other buildings, he said. The system has improved since then, has added access control, he said.

LaCroix said she had some experience with the vendor while working for Winslow. “Cloud storage is definitely the preferred product,” she said. “It is much harder to hack or get into. When dealing with a law enforcement situation, there is a lot of liability there. Even when it comes to non-law-enforcement situations, we have potential liability.”

A working camera system would improve safety and security, which could be applied to personnel, LaCroix said.

“The need is great and it is getting greater all the time,” Chairman Matthew Smith said.

“It is a pretty good deal,” Charles added.

