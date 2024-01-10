COPLIN PLANTATION — The bridge on state Route 16 over Nash Stream reopened to two-way traffic from Rangeley to Eustis on Tuesday, according to a state official.

The bridge abutments washed out in heavy rains and flooding Dec. 18, forcing motorists and others to seek alternate routes.

Jordan Excavation of Kingfield was hired by the state Department of Transportation to make repairs and finished Tuesday night.

“Route 16 in Coplin is now open to two-way traffic,” according to a DOT email between employees provided by department spokesman Paul Merrill. “Jordan Excavation has really pushed it hard the last few days to get this section of roadway open before the storm,” which started Tuesday evening and ended early Wednesday.

“It is still a construction zone and after the storm they will be back working with alternating one way traffic with flaggers,” the email said.

It is one of many bridges and roads damaged by washouts in December. Snowmobile trails and bridges were also washed out and damaged. Crews of volunteers, land owners and others are working to repair the trails.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: