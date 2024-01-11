Demolition begins as the Androscoggin Mill is being torn down on Tuesday, Jan. 9, in Chisholm. This mill housed International Paper Co. until 1965 when the bigger mill on Riley Road in Jay was built. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

