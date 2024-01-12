FARMINGTON — The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the manner of death of a mother and daughter last month on Red Schoolhouse Road as homicide, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The cause of death for Jean Robinson, 76, and Allison “Joy” Cumming, 53, both of Farmington, was not released.

The statement emphasized there is no danger to the public.

On Dec. 27 at about 10:45 a.m., the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the discovery of two deceased people at the Pawsitive Dog Kennel at 274 Red Schoolhouse Road in Farmington.

Officers responded and confirmed two people were deceased and later released their identities.

Both women were very popular in the community.

State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives, Farmington police officers and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, in collaboration with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, according to the statement.

Additional information will be released “when the investigation dictates it’s appropriate to do so,” according to Moss.

