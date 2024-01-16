FARMINGTON — Three Franklin County men were formally charged by a Franklin County grand jury Thursday with sexual assault in separate sex cases.

John R. Cushman, 30, of Farmington was indicted on one count each of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact against a child under age 12.

The alleged crimes took place between Jan. 26 and Nov. 9, 2023, according to Farmington police.

According to the affidavit, Farmington officer Ariana Bacon followed up on statement made by the girl’s mother after a doctor interviewed the child, and the mother advised police what the doctor had learned.

The girl was interviewed by the Child’s Advocacy Center, which trains employees in special forensic interviews with children. Staff does not ask leading questions and does not force children to be interviewed, and law enforcement officers are not present.

Norman Pelletier, 75, of Chesterville was indicted on charges of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual assault against a child under age 12 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 11, 2023.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Detective David Davol received a District Attorney’s Office referral from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 11. He conducted an investigation, according to a probable cause affidavit he filed with a Farmington court.

Davol wrote that he attended an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Farmington with a DHHS caseworker.

Richard D. Simpson, 37, of Farmington was indicted on felony charges of gross sexual assault, aggravated domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence assault, and obstructing report of crime or injury Wednesday.

Farmington police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sept. 19, 2023, at Blueberry Hill Apartments. The woman’s father said he was told Simpson “strangled (her) and tried to kill her,” officer Jonathan Parker wrote in a police affidavit filed in Farmington District Court.

Parker went to the apartment and met with Simpson. He had a large contusion over his right eye and fresh scratches on his chest. He also had a scratch on an ankle.

Simpson told police the woman “allegedly assaulted” him.

The woman was examined by hospital staff, and Parker and officer Ethan Whitney met with her afterward. Police saw a large bruise and swelling on her left cheek. She also had redness and bruising on her throat.

The woman told police Simpson slapped her and attempted to strangle her multiple times on the floor in the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. She said she thought she was going to die, according to the affidavit.

When police asked her about the injuries Simpson had, she told them he had scratched himself with a knife and told her that he was going to kill himself. He also allegedly banged his head against the wall.

Simpson also allegedly forced her to make a video, falsely admitting to assaulting him to protect him from being charged with a crime, according to the court document.

An indictment means there is enough evidence to move the case to trial.

A conviction on the charges each carry a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.

