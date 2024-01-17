Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, is a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. The shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means animals are never euthanized due to a lack of space.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. They are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m.

Meet Homefry, our charming blend of shyness and spunk! He adores human companionship and enjoys spending quality time with his canine pals. While he’s fantastic with cats and loves leisurely walks, Homefry may initially shy away from the leash.

Once adorned, though, he transforms into a happy go-lucky boy ready for adventures! Given his shy nature, we recommend a home without children under 12 to ensure Homefry’s comfort. Ready to embark on a lifetime of love and adventures with Homefry? Adopt this charming companion today.

HomeFry is a mixed breed male, one year old and weighs 30 pounds. Having been born Nov. 15, 2022, he is a Scorpio. His nickname is Home-Skillet-Biscuit and he likes other dogs, cats, walks, and stuffed toys. He dislikes Poetry Readings, trashcans outside, not being picked up when he requests it.

And here we have Socrates [Soh-crayts] a male nicknamed Socrates Johnson. He is a 6-month- to one-year-old and was born under the sign of Aries.

Socrates likes philosophizing with Bill, History Presentations and being held.

His dislikes: closed doors that hinder exploration, Philosophical Paradoxes, and ignorance.

