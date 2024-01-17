FARMINGTON — The Maine Department of Transportation is removing the heavily damaged temporary bridge on state Route 4 over the Sandy River that was installed during construction of a new bridge.

The temporary bridge has been closed to traffic and pedestrians since it was heavily damaged in the Dec. 18 rainstorm and flooding.

The state decided to remove it rather than repair it, according to a statement Friday by Maine DOT spokesman Paul Merrill. Another temporary bridge will not be installed.

Signs will be installed in the area to notify motorists and pedestrians to find an alternative route.

The new bridge may be opened in the summer.

Work on the $10.4 million span began in November 2021 and was originally scheduled for completion in 2025. The contractor is Wyman & Simpson of Richmond.

