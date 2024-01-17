STRONG —The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its six-week Citizens Police Academy that starts Feb. 21 at Day Mountain Regional Middle School.

The school is the former Strong Elementary School at 110 N. Main St.

The program will run from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday through March 27.

The Citizens Police Academy is a formal program designed to acquaint community residents with a better understanding of how law enforcement and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office functions daily.

There is no fee to attend. Anyone interested may contact Sgt. Brandon Sholan or Deputy Tyler Gray at 207-778-2680 or get an application in-person at the Sheriff’s Office on County Way in Farmington.

Deputies held citizen police academies before the COVID-19 pandemic.

