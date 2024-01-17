FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $5 increase in hourly wages for law enforcement patrolling the Canadian border.

Known as Operation Stonegarden, the federal grant program reimburses law enforcement for mileage and wages when working on border patrol.

The union requested the increase to $55 an hour, Franklin County Lt. David Rackliffe said.

County Administrator Amy Bernard also discussed lack of security at the Franklin County Courthouse. The courthouse has some court operations on the second floor, but most court sessions are across the street at the District Court/Superior Court.

When there is a criminal trial or other major court session in the county building, a court marshal uses a hand-held metal detector to scan people before they enter the courtroom.

The idea would be to have all entrances but the Main Street ground entrance locked. People will go through the ground-level door, which has a fully accessible ramp. There is an elevator to get to the main floor and the courtroom on second floor.

She said she is looking at key cards for staff, real-time security cameras, and a camera and intercom system. The latter camera and intercom system would be set up at the bottom of the ramp.

Bernard had a quote from Seacoast Security, which has offices in Maine, but commissioners wanted more information on the project and tabled the request.

