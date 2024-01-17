FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $5 increase in hourly wages for law enforcement patrolling the Canadian border.
Known as Operation Stonegarden, the federal grant program reimburses law enforcement for mileage and wages when working on border patrol.
The union requested the increase to $55 an hour, Franklin County Lt. David Rackliffe said.
County Administrator Amy Bernard also discussed lack of security at the Franklin County Courthouse. The courthouse has some court operations on the second floor, but most court sessions are across the street at the District Court/Superior Court.
When there is a criminal trial or other major court session in the county building, a court marshal uses a hand-held metal detector to scan people before they enter the courtroom.
The idea would be to have all entrances but the Main Street ground entrance locked. People will go through the ground-level door, which has a fully accessible ramp. There is an elevator to get to the main floor and the courtroom on second floor.
She said she is looking at key cards for staff, real-time security cameras, and a camera and intercom system. The latter camera and intercom system would be set up at the bottom of the ramp.
Bernard had a quote from Seacoast Security, which has offices in Maine, but commissioners wanted more information on the project and tabled the request.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.