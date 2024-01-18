LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board voted Wednesday to approve a site plan review application to create 30 apartments at the former Livermore Falls Middle School at 1 Highland Ave.

Brandon Roberge of Augusta, president of Newman Homes, gave an overview of the project that proposes to convert the vacant building into 30 apartments, according to plans outlined in the project summary. The area to be developed is 36,608 square feet. The property has public sewer and water.

Newman Homes has done several projects in the central Maine area, and has a purchase and sale agreement to buy the middle school from DANAC Management Co.

A public hearing on the project is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Town Office.

The plans are in the preliminary stages and are subject to change. They include 10 one-bedroom apartments, 15 two-bedroom apartments, and five three-bedroom apartments.

There will be eight to 10 handicap accessible apartments. There is a working elevator in the building.

The school closed in 2012 after consolidation of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls school districts into Regional School Unit 73.

Planning Board member Tim Fournier asked about parking for the tenants.

Roberge said he was still exploring options, including use of the access road from Cedar Street that runs along the back of the school. The application indicates 30-plus parking spaces.

Fournier said there used to be a bus lane in front of the school. Though there was no parking on that side of the road, parking was allowed on the opposite side of Highland Avenue. There is a parking lot at the south end of the building. The town has an ordinance that prohibits overnight parking from November to April for snow removal.

Roberge said they plan to remove the fence around the lot.

Each unit is expected to have its own laundry area, he said. If that doesn’t work out, the company may add a laundry room area.

There is a lot of asbestos wrapped pipes in the building that will be removed. The plan also calls for renovating the gym and stage area, possibly for use by the tenants and community. There will also be an exercise room, a computer room and a game room for tenants.

Roberge said he is waiting to hear from one revenue source and if that one falls through he has a backup plan. Another option is to make the project into assisted living space.

Fournier suggested Roberge speak to Public Works Department foreman Bill Nichols about parking.

According to the current plan, the units would be available to low-income and working-class individuals with families whose income is 60% of the area median income.

