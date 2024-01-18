JAY — The Select Board, Budget Committee and department supervisors reviewed a proposed nearly $6.2 million municipal spending plan Wednesday, with the majority of the increase coming from wages and benefits to keep up in a competitive job economy.

Selectpersons and the committee are scheduled to vote on the proposed 2024-25 budget at 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School gym.

The proposal is about $319,379 more than the current budget. After estimated revenues of about $2.8 million are factored in, it brings the budget to $3.34 million, a $185,879 increase from last year’s approved spending.

The town is expecting to hear from the state about its proposed reduction of valuation because of the Androscoggin Mill closing. It is expected to increase state revenue-sharing, which would relieve some of the burden on local taxpayers.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said she was very conservative in estimating revenues and kept the number the same as last year. She expects the state revenue-sharing amount to increase because of the anticipated lower valuation of the town.

Fire Rescue Chief Michael Booker said his budget is up because he is asking for a second per diem firefighter to take shifts during the day. It would help because he has a full-time job on the Mexico Fire Department and works a certain number of days there.

Advertisement

The department budget is proposed at $389,976, a $59,337 or 17.95% increase. The minimum wage has also increased and will increase again January 2025.

Booker has also added $5,000 to the spending plan to pave the driveway at the North Jay Fire Station. It was damaged during the June 29 storm. He is not sure if that, or part of that, would be covered under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s reimbursement.

The federal government pays 75% reimbursement, the state pays 15% and the town pays 10%, Booker said.

Mark Holt, superintendent of Jay and Livermore Falls sewer departments and the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant, said his budget pertaining to Jay is up because of the upgrade to the plant.

New codes and regulations for the ongoing plant upgrade have increased the share apportioned to Jay. Heating fuel is also increased because of the new codes.

General assistance has also increased, Town Clerk Ronda Palmer said. One reason is the increase in oil prices and rent. She also receives a lot of requests to help with funerals. That is capped at $1,200 to $1,300.

Advertisement

“General assistance has been very busy,” Palmer said.

She added $1,000 to make the budget $4,000, which is 33.33% more than budgeted last year. The town is reimbursed by the state for 70% of what is spent.

The town’s share of NorthStar EMS ambulance service has also increased by $6,600 or 13.47%, which is based on a formula used for all towns.

The budget could be lowered if the Select Board decides to take recreation-related costs out of the Tower/Recreation Reserve Account, LaFreniere said.

The reserve has $146,225 in it. The funds come from the communications tower lease fees and any timber harvest on the town’s recreation land behind the high school.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: