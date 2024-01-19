PORTLAND – Students who will graduate from Maine public high schools this spring and plan to attend a two- or four-year college in fall 2024 are invited to complete the online application for the $10,000 Mitchell Scholarship by midnight, April 1. The Mitchell Institute will award 185 $10,000 scholarships to seniors graduating from Maine’s public high schools in 2024. Learn more and apply online at mitchellinstitute.org/scholarship.

In addition to a $10,000 scholarship, the Mitchell Institute provides Mitchell Scholars with the opportunity to apply for fellowships of up to $1,500 for professional and personal development opportunities, such as unpaid or underpaid internships, study-abroad experiences, and professional licensure fees. The Mitchell Institute also provides Mitchell Scholars with opportunities to apply for emergency funding for unexpected financial challenges, invitations to free leadership and career development events, and access to a network of more than 3,000 Mitchell Scholar alumni who are eager to offer advice, mentoring, and career connections.

“Each year we offer Mitchell Scholars much more than a scholarship because we know that success in college and beyond requires more than financial support,” said Jared Cash, President and CEO of the Mitchell Institute. “One of the hallmarks of the Mitchell Scholar experience is the ongoing personal support and mentoring that Scholars receive from both the Mitchell Institute staff and our alumni network. When you receive the Mitchell Scholarship, you immediately become part of a community that is eager to help you succeed.”

