LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board and Budget Committee will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to begin a review of the spending plan for 2024-25 at the Town Office.

The first meeting was postponed because of a storm this past Tuesday.

The plan is to review the library and Public Works Department budgets. Following the budget session, selectmen will hold its regular meeting.

