RANGELEY — A New York couple was injured Friday morning after the snowmobile they were riding on collided with a pickup truck on Loon Lake Road, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Dennis Hummel, 68, of East Meadow, New York, was driving a snowmobile on a trail which approaches Loon Lake Road.

Mark Nedeau, 61, of Oquossoc Village in Rangeley was driving a pickup truck on Loon Lake Road.

The driver of the snowmobile, for an unknown reason, failed to stop at the intersection of the trail and road, and was struck by the oncoming pickup truck, Nichols said.

Hummel and his wife both received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, he said.

Deputy Tyler Gray and Rangeley Fire Rescue responded to the crash reported just after 10:30 a.m.

Rangeley police also responded, but since Nedeau is a Rangeley firefighter, the investigation was turned over to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to avoid a conflict of interest.

