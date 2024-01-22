AUGUSTA — Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. has been elected president of the Maine Sheriffs’ Association, the organization announced Monday.

Nichols began his law enforcement career in 1984 and was first elected sheriff in 2012. The New Sharon man will be seeking his fourth term as sheriff later this year.

Maine sheriffs took into consideration the vast and multi-faceted experiences Nichols will bring to his role as president, according to the association’s release.

Nichols served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper, and in both the National Guard and Army Reserve. His service continued as a Maine State Police trooper, a detective for the Maine State Police and cadre (an officer) at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

During his tenure with the Maine State Police, Nichols earned two medals of bravery and one for meritorious service. In 2008, Nichols was selected from a pool of 20 other applicants to become the chief of police of Carrabassett Valley.

“What an experience it has been to be able to work with a community and tailor the mission of the department to the specific needs of the community it serves,” Nichols said, before vying for his current seat as Franklin County sheriff, according to the release.

Advertisement

In addition to his new role as president of the Maine Sheriffs’ Association, Nichols is a current board member of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. He also serves as one of two sheriffs on the state’s County Corrections Professional Standards Council.

In addition to Nichols, six other officers were selected for the Maine Sheriffs’ Association board of directors.

Sheriff Troy Morton of Penobscot County was elected to the first vice-president seat. Sheriff Scott Kane of Hancock County was elected to serve as second vice-president.

Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett retained his seat as the association’s treasurer and Sheriff Barry Curtis of Washington County also retained his seat as the association’s secretary.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce was elected to the seat of past president-at-large, and Sheriff Dale P. Lancaster of Somerset County will serve as immediate past president.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: