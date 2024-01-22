FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls woman pleaded not guilty Monday to charges connected to a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Livermore woman on state Route 4 on July 20, 2022, in North Jay.

A Subaru Outback driven by Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore was heading south on state Route 4 and a Ford Edge driven by Trisha Payeur, 43, was heading north.

The vehicles collided head-on, Jay police Cpl. Joseph Sage said in July 2022. Payeur’s vehicle allegedly crossed into the southbound lane when the crash occurred.

Rich died on the way to a hospital and Payeur was critically injured. She was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Payeur pleaded not guilty to charges in an eight-count indictment handed down in November 2023. The charges are manslaughter, three counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger and one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mador said she is looking to schedule a settlement conference for the case.

Mador was in the courtroom; defense attorney Jesse James Ian Archer and Payeur appeared on Zoom.

A conviction on a manslaughter charge carries a maximum 30 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine. Convictions on the other charges ranged six months in jail to a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: