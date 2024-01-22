FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls woman pleaded not guilty Monday to charges connected to a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Livermore woman on state Route 4 on July 20, 2022, in North Jay.
A Subaru Outback driven by Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore was heading south on state Route 4 and a Ford Edge driven by Trisha Payeur, 43, was heading north.
The vehicles collided head-on, Jay police Cpl. Joseph Sage said in July 2022. Payeur’s vehicle allegedly crossed into the southbound lane when the crash occurred.
Rich died on the way to a hospital and Payeur was critically injured. She was taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Payeur pleaded not guilty to charges in an eight-count indictment handed down in November 2023. The charges are manslaughter, three counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger and one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
Assistant District Attorney Patricia Mador said she is looking to schedule a settlement conference for the case.
Mador was in the courtroom; defense attorney Jesse James Ian Archer and Payeur appeared on Zoom.
A conviction on a manslaughter charge carries a maximum 30 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine. Convictions on the other charges ranged six months in jail to a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.