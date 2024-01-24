Story Telling

PHILLIPS — Another year begins with the Fifth Annual True Stories and Tall Tales at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) located at 21 Depot St. On Jan. 27 at 6 p.m., it promises to be an evening of entertainment and good food. A potluck supper will precede the story telling.

For anyone bringing a family sized serving dish will gain free admission. For all others, it will be $10 per person and $5 for children.Features speakers will be Winona Davenport, Teresa Fast and Tom Skofield, plus two new speakers, Lucas Knight of Freeman and Ben Stearns of Phillips, a Border Patrolman.

Cupcakes



WELD — A Cupcake Decorating Class is also being taught by Julie Jervis and is scheduled for February 12 in the Multi-purpose room at the Weld Town Office from 6:30-8 pm, $5 is suggested donation for supplies. Come decorate a cupcake bouquet to take home. Watch a demonstration of making buttercream frosting and take home the recipe. Learn several different flower piping techniques. RSVP Julie @ 401-302-1210 and her email is julie188swan@hotmail.com

Valentine

WELD — A Valentine Celebration on February 14 and will begin with Games from 3-5 p.m. (or you may bring your own). From 5-6 p.m. there will be Town Hall Pizza – bring a snack to share. Open Mic from 5:30-6 p.m. and to round out the evening from 6:00-8:00

Lunch FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church will be serving Fish Chowder Lunches every Thursday at 11:30 -12:30 p.m. The next lunch will be on Jan. 25, until March 28. The lunch includes fish chowder, crackers, pickles, freshly made biscuits, and cookies. These lunches are free. We do accept donations to help with costs for the ingredients to make this available to everyone. Just drive up to the front door of Trinity church and someone will bring your meals to you. For more information, please contact Trinity United Methodist Church, Debbie Farley, 207-778-3921, or email: tumcfarmington@gmail.com Suppers JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St., Post 3335 take out suppers. Many thanks for your continued support. For Jan. 26, the menu features American Chop Suey, salad, garlic bread, Death by Chocolate, for $12. All meals served at 5 p.m. Please call ahead to reserve your meal, 897-2122.