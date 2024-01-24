JAY— OTIS Federal Credit Union (OFCU) is pleased to announce the return of a 7% Bonus Dividend and Interest Refund on January 1, 2024, representing a total of $566,112.94 given back to members for the year 2023. Over the past nineteen years, OFCU has returned over $6.9 million to both its savers and borrowers, rewarding members in proportion to their economic participation in the Credit Union.

“2023 was another financially strong year for OTIS Federal Credit Union. We are pleased that we were able to return over half a million dollars to our members,” stated Chris Bouchard, OTIS FCU President/CEO. “Our members are shareholders and owners of OTIS, and it is their patronage that drives the Credit Union.”

OTIS FCU’s Director of Marketing & Communications Kimberly Couture also commented, “The response from our membership is overwhelming, and comments regarding the posting of our Bonus Dividend and Interest Refund have always been extremely positive. Our members seem to truly appreciate this additional benefit to banking with us.”

Added Bouchard, “At OTIS, we believe that when we do well, our members should do well. As we enter this new year, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our members for their loyalty and continuing to choose OTIS as their trusted financial institution. You are the reason for our success!”

If you’re not already an OTIS member, come join us and experience the OTIS Advantage! Membership eligibility details can be found on our website at https://www.otisfcu.coop/become-member/.

