JAY —An Elvis Tribute Concert was held on Sunday—January 14, 2024, at the Spruce Mountain High School Concert room in Jay, Sponsored by the Jay/Livermore Falls Lions Club.

There were over 100 in attendance, and many compliments were given on the performance and the history of Elvis.

Lion Bruce Jellison welcomed the attendance and introduced Rob Taylor. Three of his students attended with him. Rob stated that all Lions funds received will go to the community and those in need, and none goes to the administration.

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club in the world. He mentioned he is the high school science teacher, a Lions Club charter member, and works with environmental and robotic students. He said the local Lions Club supports his student projects and school scholarships.

Lion Bruce Jellison then asked if the audience was ready for the show and introduced Don Boudreau EP ROCK, Maine’s Premier Elvis Tribute Artist.

The show went from 1 pm to 4 pm with an intermission at 2:30 pm. The Lions members had drinks and snacks available from the food committee. Lion KiKi Duguay wore a Lions costume and danced around the floor, adding to the show. Don (Elvis) wore an Elvis jumpsuit during the 2nd half and interacted with the audience, giving out scarves and holding hands with some ladies.

One lady said she would wait to wash her hands for two days. In addition to songs by Elvis, Boudreau also sang some selections from the Beatles and Chuck Berry.

Don (Elvis) ended the show singing Dixie. It was so emotional that everyone stood up. It could bring tears to one’s eyes.

