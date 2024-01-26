Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Thanks to a grant from the Maine Community Foundation, we are offering Feline Spay and Neuter vouchers for $40 per cat to those who are residents of Franklin County. Here’s how it works: Make your appointment at Falls Road Veterinary Clinic and be sure to mention you will be using a voucher. Call us here at the Franklin County Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment time to purchase a voucher with cash or card up to 90 days before the appointment. The voucher will cover the cost of the operation, not including blood testing or vaccinations. For more information, call us at (207) 778-2638. Unfortunately, currently, we do not have the funds to offer a low-cost spay/neuter voucher for dogs.

However, each animal adopted from our shelter has been fixed, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, blood-tested, dewormed, treated for fleas and ticks, and had its nails trimmed—that amounts to a $300 to $450 value depending on the type and age of the animal you’re adopting. Our low adoption fees help sustain our shelter, and they are what allow us to take in and care of our community’s homeless pets.

Emerson is a three-year-old female Bully mix and weighs in at 60 pounds. She’s a quirky gal and a bundle of joy who adores bouncing around and having a blast at the dog park. Her energy levels make her a candidate for a home with lots of energy, but no young children. She thrives as the only pet in the home. With an undeniable love for treats, Emerson is undoubtedly the queen of food motivation! If you’re looking for a lively companion who knows how to have a good time, she is a good match.

Her sign is Taurus and has gained the nicknames Emmy and Emery. She likes Nickleback, parkour and the dog park, but dislikes mailmen (or mailwomen, she doesn’t discriminate.) Come meet this unique and delightful soul, she’s ready to bring happiness and playfulness into your life.

Next is Pears a male of six months to one year, also born under the sign Taurus. His nicknames are Pearosmith and Grumpers. He especially likes wet food (a lot) other cats (specifically Nanners) and feather toys. But he dislikes being held, loud humans and Avocado Toast enthusiasts.

