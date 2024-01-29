BANGOR — A Eustis man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Bangor to four years in prison for being the getaway driver in a 2016 home invasion at an apartment in Rangeley.

One person was shot and killed by a Rangeley resident after two people broke into the apartment in an attempt to steal drugs, according to police.

John Raymond, 36, of Stratton Village pleaded guilty previously to conspiracy to commit robbery under the Hobbs Act, which prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce “in any way or degree.” Following his release from prison, he will serve three years of supervised release.

The men who entered the Rangeley apartment were armed with knives and a baseball during an attempted robbery, police said.

According to court records, in July 2016, Raymond, along with others, developed a plan to steal controlled substances from a Rangeley residence. On July 28, 2016, Raymond purchased drugs from the owner of the residence, confirming the illegal drug trafficking. He then drove two of the co-conspirators to the residence later the same evening, remaining in the car while the two men entered the home. During the commission of the robbery, the intended target of the robbery shot and killed one of the co-conspirators. Raymond fled the scene when he heard the commotion and was later stopped by police officers while driving another co-conspirator to a bus station, according to a news release from Jana Spaulding, a contractor for the U.S. Justice Department.

Co-conspirators Andre “Dre” Muller, 53, and Robert “Kurt” Holland, 44, both of New York, were convicted in a jury trial in November 2023 and are awaiting sentencing. Hector Munoz, 56, of Florida pleaded guilty in 2020 and was sentenced on Jan. 12, 2024, to 54 months imprisonment.

Jordan Richard of New Vineyard, formerly of Rangeley, pleaded guilty in June 2018 to federal charges of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and discharging a gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime. Discharging the gun was related to the Rangeley case.

The controlled substances included mixtures or substances containing detectable amounts of cocaine, oxycodone, fentanyl and heroin.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Richard to serve 40 months on the drug charge and 120 months on the gun charge in 2019, according to court documents. The sentences will be served one after the other. He was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release on each charge, which will be served all at the same time.

