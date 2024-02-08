MEXICO — Bids to construct a building next to Region 9 School of Applied Technology for a welding program will be opened March 5 at 2 p.m. at the school, Director Brenda Gammon told the board of directors Wednesday.

A $5.48 million state grant for the project was approved by voters in November 2022.

According to a notice for building contractors, the project consists of a single-story, wood-framed building about 5,000 square feet with a rubber roof. It will be free-standing next to the school at 377 River Road and include lab space, a classroom, an office, a break room, bathrooms, utilities and sprinkler systems, the notice said.

In other business, Gammon said February is Career and Technical Education Month.

“We’re really kicking off our recruitment,” Gammon said, by having students from Regional School Unit 10 based in Rumford, RSU 56 based in Dixfield and Maine School Administrative District 44 based Bethel visit on upcoming Wednesdays.

“All sophomores and juniors will come in and then we’ll invite the freshmen groups or the eighth graders for our freshmen class … So, we’re excited about that,” she said.

Advertisement

Students interested in attending the tech school may sign up for the 2024-25 programs in March. Some have already begun to submit applications, Gammon said.

In other news, Region 9 Adult and Community Education Director Dave Murphy said the spring course brochure has been mailed to all area homes and included as a supplement in the Rumford Falls Times newspaper.

“This is part of an ongoing effort to inform our community about our adult literacy program and the wide range of enrichment offerings now available to them,” Murphy said.

To increase the number of participants in the adult literacy program, Murphy met with superintendent of RSUs 10 and 56 to assist in identifying prospective students who may not have completed their traditional high school experience or received their diploma.

“This partnership has already resulted in us enrolling some new students and we hope to continue to build on that success moving forward,” he said.

Murphy also said the presentation on an introduction to plumbing originally set for Jan. 30 has been postponed to the spring because interest was not as high as expected.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: